Middlesbrough have announced via their official website that winger Sam Folarin has signed a new contract, keeping him at the club until 2023.

Folarin made his Middlesbrough debut against Barnsley in the Carabao Cup earlier in the campaign and was given his league bow last week.

He came on in the latter stages in the defeat to Norwich City and has been an unused substitute in the club’s last two outings against Derby County and Huddersfield Town.

He signed from non-league side Tooting and Mitcham last summer and had joined up with Boro’s under-23 set up. Since then he has impressed at youth level and was given his chance in pre-season.

“It’s progression from pre-season,” said Boro boss Neil Warnock. “He came to Cornwall and impressed me with his attitude and how he did.

“Training and playing with the pros has given him a massive lift, and he’s deserved it. He’ll be contributing to the team from now on.”

Folarin’s new contract comes just after defender Anfernee Dijksteel and midfielder Jonny Howson recently committed their future to the club in recent weeks.

Boro’s signings of Duncan Watmore and loan capture of Manchester City’s Patrick Roberts means they do now have more options in wide areas and this could limit Folarin’s chances going forwards.

But as things stand, whilst Marcus Browne remains sidelined through injury, Folarin will continue to fill a space on the Teessiders bench and will be utilised as an impact substitute if needed, given his pace and athleticism can cause opposition defences problems.