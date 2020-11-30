Liverpool loanee Sheyi Ojo dedicated Cardiff City’s emphatic 4-0 win over Luton Town to under-fire boss Neil Harris.

The Bluebirds have struggled for consistency so far this campaign with Saturday’s victory only their fourth win in 14 league games, but Ojo insists the dressing room is fully behind the former Millwall man.

“The manager has been great to all of the boys in the team and me individually,” Ojo told Wales Online.

“He’s great on the training field and it’s important that we go out there and play and fight for him and everyone did that “Going onto the next few games, it’s important we follow suit and stay consistent.

“The manager told us to enjoy the win, we all deserve to celebrate it after a tough couple of weeks. But we bounced back with a positive reaction and now we can focus 100 percent on Tuesday’s game now.”

Ojo rounded off the 4-0 drubbing of the Hatters with a fine low drive, and the youngster thanked Harris for his ongoing support before talking about the freedom which all the attacking players have been given at the south Wales club.

“Since I’ve come in he’s been really honest with me, he wants me to express myself and he’s given me the platform to do that,” he added.

“I’ve played a lot of games since I’ve been here, but it’s not just me, Josh Murphy, Harry Wilson and all the attacking players have the license to roam and make things happen which can only benefit us.

“We haven’t won as many games as we’d like but each game we’re creating more chances and looking dangerous going forward and that’s down to the manager.”

Harris’s men will have a chance to build up some momentum when they host Huddersfield Town on Tuesday, looking to cut the seven-point gap between themselves and the play-off places.

The Bluebirds then travel to third-place Watford on Saturday, as they look to make surge into the top half of the table, and Ojo wants the team to prove themselves as genuine promotion contenders.

“That’s the reason we’re all fighting,” Ojo said. “Cardiff is a massive club that deserves to be in the Premier League again.

“We want to do what’s right and get the club back where it belongs.”