Nottingham Forest reject now playing in Europe attracting interest from Chelsea, West Ham

Former Nottingham Forest youth player and now Red Bull Leipzig man Matthew Bondswell is a target of both Chelsea and West Ham United’s.

The Telegraph reports that Bondswell, 18, is a target of both London clubs, having impressed on loan at FC Dordrecht this season.

He joined the Forest academy in 2010 aged just eight and would spent eight years there – he left in 2018 to link up with the Leipzig youth academy.

He’s yet to make an appearance for the club but has this season made his professional debut.

Having joined Eerste Divisie side Dordrecht on a season-long loan, the Englishman made his professional debut back in August.

Now, The Telegraph’s Mike McGrath is reporting that Frank Lampard and Hammers boss David Moyes are interested in a deal for the young full-back.

It’ll come as a bit of a blow to Forest.

The club has produced some wonderful youngsters in past seasons and they could well do with a couple now, to bring in the funds and keep Chris Hughton afloat.

He’s struggled since taking charge and last weekend’s 1-0 defeat to Swansea City marks their third-straight defeat in the Championship – they now sit in 21st-place of the Championship table.

Hughton’s side next host the high-flying Watford in the Championship in midweek, where a loss could see Wycombe Wanderers subject them to the bottom-three depending on their result.