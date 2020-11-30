Former Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner could be in line for a return to the Championship, with managerless Derby County weighing up an approach for the German, reports Derby County News.

Wayne Rooney is in interim charge of the Rams following Phillip Cocu’s sacking last month, and the former Manchester United star was denied a win in his first game in charge following a 1-1 draw with fellow strugglers Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday.

The result means the East Midlands side still sit bottom of the Championship with just seven points from 14 games, and the Rams are reportedly weighing up a move for Wagner.

The 49-year-old has plenty of experience in English football, after leading the Terriers to their first-ever promotion to the Premier League in 2017. A feat made all the more remarkable due to their negative goal difference.

Despite widely considered to be relegation cannon fodder in 2017/18, he kept the West Yorkshire side up before leaving his post the following campaign.

Prior to cutting his teeth with the Terriers, Wagner served time as Jurgen Klopp’s assistant at Borussia Dortmund before taking his first number one job in England.

He is currently out of work after being relieved of his duties at Schalke 04, as the Gelsenkirchen outfit went 18 Bundesliga games without a victory.

Whatever happens, former England boss and newly-appointed adviser Steve McClaren will reportedly have a big say in any new appointment, which could be complicated with a potential takeover on the horizon.