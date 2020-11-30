Swansea City are hoping to complete the permanent signing of on-loan star Kasey Palmer from Bristol City – the midfielder has previously represented the likes of Blackburn Rovers, Derby County and Huddersfield Town.

The 24-year-old left Ashton Gate to join Steve Cooper’s side on loan in the summer.

He’s since made seven Championship appearances and scored one goal, having featured 25 times for Bristol City in the last campaign.

Injury had beset his season but this time round, playing in Cooper’s high-flying Swans side, Palmer is looking like he’s returning to his best form.

Speaking to Wales Online about a permanent move to the Liberty Stadium, Palmer said:

“To find a permanent home and somewhere I can build on performances rather than getting into a good place and then having to move again would be ideal.



“Hopefully I can settle in Swansea and crack on with getting my career back on track. If the opportunity came to stay at Swansea, I wouldn’t turn it down.”

Palmer – formerly of the Chelsea youth academy – got his first-team opportunity when he left to join Huddersfield Town ahead of the 2016/17 season.

He spent a season-and-a-half there before joining Derby County. Another short-term stint there was followed by one at Bristol City, later signing permanently for the club.

He’s a talented and versatile player is Palmer – able to run the midfield or chase balls down higher up the pitch, fans can see exactly why Cooper wanted him at Swansea.

His performances have been admirable so far but he remains on the peripheries of the starting line-up. If he can break into that and impress, he could be in line for a permanent new home.