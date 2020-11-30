Barnsley have some players they need to sort deals out for in January. Here are three-

Alex Mowatt

The Tykes’ skipper is out of contract at the end of the season and they need to secure a new contract for him to avoid losing him for nothing.

The ex-Leeds United midfielder has been a huge player since making the move to Oakwell and they won’t want to lose him, especially to another Championship rival.

Mowatt helped the Yorkshire side gain promotion from League One in 2019 before helping them stay up in dramatic fashion last season.

Matty James

Barnsley need to strike a deal with Leicester City to keep him until the end of the season, as per The72. James, who is 29 years old, joined them on loan in the last transfer window until January.

He is enjoying regular game time after spending the past couple of campaigns out injured. The former Manchester United man also adds more experience and quality into Valerien Ismael’s midfield department. Keeping him for the whole season would be a shrewd move.

Victor Adeboyejo

There is still more to come from him at Barnsley and he adds some much needed depth to their options up front.

Adeboyejo, who is 22 years old, has gained experience out on loan at Bristol Rovers and Cambridge United over the past two seasons and has made six appearances so far this term, chipping in with a single goal.

He is a decent age and has the potential to progress, so extending his deal is something the Tykes should look at.

