Luton Town have some contract decisions to make in January. Here are three players they need to agree terms with over a new deal-

James Collins

The Republic of Ireland international has been a huge player for the Hatters since his move there in 2016 from Crawley Town. He has scored 64 goals in 151 appearances for the club in all competitions, playing a huge role in their rise from League Two to the Championship.

Collins, who is 29 years old, still has many years left ahead of him at Kenilworth Road and they need to tie him down on a longer deal. He is out of contract at the end of this season and they can’t lose him.

Matty Pearson

He has been an important asset to Luton over the past few years and has adapted very well to Championship football, having previously played in the lower leagues at Rochdale, FC Halifax Town and Accrington Stanley.

The defender is another who the Bedfordshire side need to agree terms with over the coming months to bat away any potential interest from elsewhere.

Luke Berry

Luton hold an option to extend his stay by a further year which they are likely to do. Berry, who is 28 years old, adds more options and depth to their midfield department.

Nathan Jones threw him straight back into the side when he returned to the club during lockdown last season and Berry has proven his worth under his trusted boss.

