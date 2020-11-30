Charlton Athletic have a few players out of contract at the end of the season who they should look at handing new deals.

The Addicks need to seal deals for certain individuals to avoid losing them for free in 2021. Here are three-

Alfie Doughty

The highly-rated youngster is in the final 12 months of his contract at the Valley and is a target for Scottish champions Celtic. He broke into the Addicks’ first-team last season and is being tipped for a bright future in the game.

Doughty, who is 20 years old, is currently out injured but the League One side need to secure his future to avoid the disappointment of losing him for nothing.

Ben Amos

He has made the number one spot his own this term after Dillon Phillips’ departure to Cardiff City in the last transfer window. Amos, who has played for the likes of Manchester United, Hull City and Bolton Wanderers in the past, won the League One Player of the Month award for October.

His deal expires next summer and keeping him at the club for longer would be a shrewd move by Lee Bowyer’s side.

Chuks Aneke

The forward is an important player for Charlton, despite not being a regular starter. He tends to come off the bench but has still chipped in with five goals in all competitions this season.

The former Arsenal and Crewe Alexandra man adds more quality and depth to their attacking department and the Addicks should extend his deal.

