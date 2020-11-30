Former Huddersfield Town and Lincoln City boss Danny Cowley is an early contender for the vacant Sunderland job in League One.

The Black Cats finally parted ways with Phil Parkinson last night.

It comes after another weekend draw in which they took the lead, only for Fleetwood Town to reply with an equaliser and see Sunderland into yet more misery.

It also comes amidst ongoing takeover talks at the club – Stewart Donald has been trying to rid himself of majority control of the club, with Juan Sartori and Kyril Louis-Dreyfus nearing their completion.

Parkinson though was on thin on ice for more than a while.

His football as bland and his tactics inept, and it saw Sunderland looking like top-10 contenders this season, rather than top-six contenders.

Now though, Cowley and brother Nicky are in the running for the vacant job, and many sources cite them as ‘leading contenders’.

The pair – famous for their promotions with Lincoln City – were handed the Huddersfield Town job partway into last season.

Town looked as though they were heading for a second-straight relegation but for the Cowley bros steering them towards safety.

But they were dealt an untimely blow when they were sacked before the end of the campaign – shocking news to fans of the Championship.

They’ve since been linked with several jobs – the Tranmere Rovers vacancy was touted – and so they seem keen to return to the lower leagues.

Sunderland could be the perfect fit an the perfect club for Cowley and brother Nicky to make their return to the Championship, and prove any previous Huddersfield doubters wrong.