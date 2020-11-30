Gus Poyet is in contention for a dramatic return to Sunderland, as per a report by the Northern Echo.

The Black Cats are in the hunt for a new manager to replace Phil Parkinson, who was sacked yesterday after a poor start to the season.

They have a big decision to make on their new boss and could turn to a very familiar face.

Return?

Poyet, who is 53 years old, is one of the front runners for the vacant position.

He managed Sunderland from 2013 to 2015 in the Premier League and got the North East side to the League Cup final in his first season at the club. He had previously been at Brighton and Hove Albion, where got them promoted from League One in 2011.

His side eventually lost to Manchester City at Wembley. However, he was able to keep the Black Cats in the top flight against the odds that year.

Poyet was sacked during the campaign after and has since gone onto manage AEK Athens, Real Betis, Shanghai Shenhua and Bordeaux.

Opportunity to get back into the game…

He has been out of the dugout for over two years now and could see the vacancy at the Stadium of Light as an opportunity to get back into the dugout.

Poyet would be a popular choice amongst the Sunderland fans and would be some coup for a third tier side.

There are other names in the frame too, such as Paul Cook and Danny Cowley. The72 have picked out five early candidates.



Will Poyet go back to Sunderland?