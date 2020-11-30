Sheffield Wednesday striker Jordan Rhodes was brought on as a substitute v Stoke City at the weekend, and ‘hooked off’ before full-time.

The former Blackburn Rovers and Huddersfield Town striker has endured a torrid spell at Hillsborough.

He’s just one goal in 10 Championship appearances this season, adding to his 3 in 16 appearances last time round.

The weekend v Stoke though was a different situation; brought on soon after half-time and then taken off by Tony Pulis before the end.

Pulis claimed it was a decision made ‘for the team’ and nothing to do with Rhodes’ individual performance.

Speaking to Yorkshire Live, Wednesday defender and favourite Julian Borner spoke on Rhodes’ weekend, and when asked if the striker was ‘downbeat’ in the changing rooms, said:

“Yeah of course. But I think this is normal when you come on at half-time and then have to go back out after 30 or 40 minutes.

“It always hurts whether you are a striker or defender. He was disappointed, everybody was disappointed because we didn’t win.

“Of course, Jordan has played a lot of games in the Championship and has scored a lot of goals.”

Rhodes is Sheffield Wednesday’s most ever expensive player.

Signing from Middlesbrough part way into the 2016/17 season, he’s really struggled to settle under any of Wednesday’s managers.

He’s not scored more than five Championship goals in a single season for the Owls and now, with Pulis at the helm, it looks like the Scot’s time might be running out.

It’d be a sad way to end his Wednesday career if he couldn’t have some sort of form, but it’s been a long time coming now, and the results just don’t seem to be on their way.