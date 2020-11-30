Former Brighton & Hove Albion, Charlton Athletic and QPR striker Tomer Hemed has joined Australian A-League side Wellington Phoenix.

The 33-year-old was a free agent following his summer release by Brighton.

Having previously represented the likes of Mallorca and Almeria, Hemed joined Brighton ahead of the 2015/16 season and would proved a potent striker in the Championship.

Upon Brighton’s promotion to the Premier League though, Hemed would become surplus to requirements and ahead of the 2018/19 season, he joined QPR on loan.

It was a decent showing from Hemed, who proved a favourite among fans – he scored seven goals in 27 Championship appearances for the club.

The following campaign – last year – he was at Charlton.

It was a fairly disastrous season for both him and the club as they were relegated after a season of financial misfortune, with Hemed failing to score a single goal in 18 Championship outings.

Now though, he links up with New Zealand club Wellington Phoenix, who feature in the Australian A-League.

Last season, former Sheffield Wednesday and Celtic striker Gary Hooper joined Wellington – he spent just one season there, scoring eight in 21 league appearances.

Hemed will be hoping to revitalise his career in New Zealand.

The 33-year-old is a workhorse on the pitch but in recent seasons he’s become something of a journeyman, and the Israel international will be gunning to find a new home, and a new opportunity.