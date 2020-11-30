Jordan Rhodes signed for Sheffield Wednesday as one of the most prolific strikers in the English game.

Name a better striker in the Championship. We'll wait. pic.twitter.com/KF1x8eKMst — bet365 (@bet365) February 10, 2017

Since joining from Middlesborough in 2017, initially on loan, he has found it hard to reach the heights of his previous years.

Rhodes’ Sheffield Wednesday career has been stop and start over the past 3 years. This was summed up perfectly this weekend. The striker was subbed on at half-time and then subbed off late in the second-half, something the striker didn’t look too happy about.

The Rhodes of old…

Rhodes has had the best years of his career in blue and white. Unfortunately for Wednesday, it was the blue and white of Huddersfield and Blackburn Rovers.

Three years in a row at Ewood Park, Rhodes hit 20+ plus goals in the Championship which made him the hottest property in the league.

The time at Blackburn earned him a big move to Middlesborough and saw Rhodes play in the Premier League during his second season at the club.

More goals, more pressure…

His reputation as a goalscorer seems to have hampered Rhodes over the past few years.

Since departing Blackburn, Rhodes has played for Middlesborough, Sheffield Wednesday and Norwich City. In this time he has scored 29 goals in 149 games for all three clubs. This compared to 86 in 147 for Huddersfield and 84 in 169 for Blackburn.

There was a collective wince at S6 yesterday when Jordan Rhodes was hooked by Tony Pulis. The service to him has to be questioned, but remarkably, his last shot at goal came 71 days days ago. Some musings on the Owls' record signing👇https://t.co/aSAHhqsMmd#SWFC🦉🔵⚪️ — Alex Miller (@AlexMiller91) November 29, 2020

Whenever he steps on to the pitch, fans expect him to score and pressure can sometimes get to a player. This certainly seems the case for Rhodes.

Tony Pulis will be hoping he can restart Rhodes career.