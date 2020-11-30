Earlier today it was reported that Portsmouth legend Papa Bouba Diop had died after a long illness, aged just 42.

The Senegalese midfielder was a fan favourite at Fratton Park and was a key figure for Harry Redknapp during the club’s most successful period, which includes the FA Cup winning campaign of 2008.

Arriving from Fulham in 2007, he went on to play 72 times for Portsmouth but did not net a single goal over his three year stay on the south coast.

Relegation at the end of the 2009/10 season meant The Blue’s had to offload their top assets, so Diop was transferred to AEK Athens for less than £1 million.

He returned to English soil a season later in the claret and blue of West Ham and played his final professional games for Birmingham City before retiring from football at the end of the 2012/13 campaign.

Internationally he is known for his pivotal role in Senegal’s 2002 World Cup run reach saw them reach the quarter final. He ended the competition as the team’s top scorer, including the only goal in a 1-0 win over France which knocked the reigning champions out of the competition.

Diop was nick-named “The Wardrobe” by supporters up and down the country because of his imposing physique, which suited his combative style of play.

On the day of his death he has been remembered fondly by the footballing community.