Earlier today it was reported that Portsmouth legend Papa Bouba Diop had died after a long illness, aged just 42.

The Senegalese midfielder was a fan favourite at Fratton Park and was a key figure for Harry Redknapp during the club’s most successful period, which includes the FA Cup winning campaign of 2008.

Arriving from Fulham in 2007, he went on to play 72 times for Portsmouth but did not net a single goal over his three year stay on the south coast.

Relegation at the end of the 2009/10 season meant The Blue’s had to offload their top assets, so Diop was transferred to AEK Athens for less than £1 million.

He returned to English soil a season later in the claret and blue of West Ham and played his final professional games for Birmingham City before retiring from football at the end of the 2012/13 campaign.

Internationally he is known for his pivotal role in Senegal’s 2002 World Cup run reach saw them reach the quarter final. He ended the competition as the team’s top scorer, including the only goal in a 1-0 win over France which knocked the reigning champions out of the competition.

Diop was nick-named “The Wardrobe” by supporters up and down the country because of his imposing physique, which suited his combative style of play.

On the day of his death he has been remembered fondly by the footballing community.

💙 We’re devastated to hear reports that FA Cup winner Papa Bouba Diop has passed away after a long illness, aged just 42 Rest in peace, The Wardrobe 🇸🇳 #Pompey pic.twitter.com/YC8sjhRugK — Portsmouth FC (@Pompey) November 29, 2020

Devastated to have just read the news that Papa Bouba Diop has passed away. Didn’t know he’d been ill and, at 42 years of age, he’s been taken too young. We used to have a good chuckle together about me calling him “The Man Mountain Himself” RIP Papa — Chris Kamara (@chris_kammy) November 29, 2020

Such sad news, one of the friendliest, lovely people I've ever had the pleasure to play football alongside Papa Bouba Diop

28 January 1978 – 29 November 2020 A true gentleman, RIP my friend 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/k5s61g7R21 — David James (@jamosfoundation) November 29, 2020

Horrible news today of my former teammate Papa Bouba Diop, was a privilege to share a dressing room with him and such a nice man off the field, RIP big man #RIP — Jamie Ohara (@Mrjamieohara1) November 29, 2020

So sad in hearing the news that Papa has passed away.

A fantastic team mate who was always so well respected with everybody involved @BCFC

RIP ‘The Wardrobe’ my thoughts and prayers go out to all his family 💔🙏🏻🥲 #papadiop #gonetoosoon #bcfc pic.twitter.com/LneeA8Z7rS — Paul Robinson (@Robbo04pr) November 29, 2020

RIP Papa Bouba Diop. A man mountain. Enjoyed a few battles with the Wardrobe. Fantastic competitor. Taken far too soon. Thoughts are with his family and friends. — Joey Barton (@Joey7Barton) November 29, 2020

Rest in peace, Papa Boupa Diop. We‘ll always remember that winner in 2002 World Cup opening game. 🙏🏽😞🇸🇳 — Jérôme Boateng (@JeromeBoateng) November 29, 2020

We are devastated to hear news reports this evening that Papa Bouba Diop has passed away, aged 42. Rest well, Wardrobe 🖤 pic.twitter.com/rvU53Vqkmn — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) November 29, 2020