The saying ‘can they do it on a cold rainy night in Stoke’ became an internet sensation when Tony Pulis managed the Potters.

The quip is a widely used term in social media. The term is usually asked jokingly to the top players in world football. Ex Stoke City player Bojan once remarked, as per Stoke On Trent Live, “Of course. If he came to the Britannia he will also play good.”

Bayern Munich striker Thomas Muller likened his side’s 3-1 victory over Stuttgart at the weekend to winning “on a windy night in Stoke.”

The 2014 World Cup winner is known for being a joker amongst team mates and fans of the German club. The Munich man seems to be keeping up to date with the English football puns.

“How do the British people say it? You have to show it on a windy night in Stoke – something like that,” Muller said on his post-match interview with BT Sports after the game.

Thomas Müller knows about those windy nights in Stoke 😅 pic.twitter.com/hT5GgcEHXD — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) November 28, 2020

He continued, “It was not windy and Stuttgart is not Stoke, but Stuttgart is a team that has played very well during the last few weeks.

“It was tough, it was not our best performance. It was tough. It was not our easiest style of football, but in the end, three points in the pocket and the show must go on!”

People on Twitter soon reacted to Muller’s reference to Championship side Stoke City. Typical comments such as “what a guy” and “the lad is comedy ” were said about the striker. Brilliant quote by the Munich Marksman!

It blows my mind that Thomas Muller knows about the windy nights in Stoke. https://t.co/6e83cDJMEU — Jacob Ellacott (@jacob_ellacott) November 28, 2020

bloke is actually comedy uno, get him over to the prem once hes finished winning leagues at bayern. wonder how hes aware of the stoke meme tho https://t.co/fBOjG0CkFu — conal (@Conal7x26) November 29, 2020

How can you not like Thomas Müller! Btw Thomas, it’s a rainy night in Stoke, not windy 🙂 https://t.co/iCikNzDn8b — TJCrane1978 (@TCrane1978) November 29, 2020

I wouldn't compare Stuttgart to Stoke-On-Trent myself, but Thomas Müller does 😆 https://t.co/acQI7MnYms — tdyerwestfield #JFT96 (@DyerThomas) November 28, 2020