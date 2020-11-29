Sabri Lamouchi was meant to be the man to pick Nottingham Forest up and help turn them into a side pushing for promotion from the Championship. It’s not played out that way.

Instead, Lamouchi is gone and Chris Hughton is at the helm. Yet, Forest are hovering precariously above the Championship drop zone.

The Emperor’s New Clothes – a recap

Hans Christian Anderson wrote the ‘Emperor’s New Clothes’ in 1837. It tells the tale of an Emperor who is convinced by two swindlers that they can weave him the most fantastic outfit that has ever been seen.

They convince the Emperor that such an outfit will remain invisible to the stupid and incompetant. His household see empty looms but, rather than admit to being stupid, praise the beauty of the outfit.

When the outfit is finished, the Emperor walks on a progression through the town. The townsfolk pretend to see a magnificent outfit until a young boy laughs that the Emperor is naked.

Nottingham Forest wearing no clothes

Sunday’s 1-0 reverse at the hands of Steve Cooper’s Swansea City side was Forest’s 8th loss of the season. It leaves them precariously hovering just two points clear of the relegation places. A Wycombe win coupled with another Forest loss would see Hughton’s boys drop into the mire.

It shouldn’t be like this – it really shouldn’t. There are enough class players in Forest’s ranks for them to be well clear of the relegation places. Players such as Anthony Knockaert, Joe Lolley, Harry Arter and Lewis Grabban to name but four.

Yet, there they sit; three places from the bottom. Players such as the above are mere fineries that are used to gild a very bad lily. Forest have others that are also more style than substance.

Something hasn’t ‘gelled’ for Chris Hughton at the City Ground. You just can’t help but feel that every time they turn out in the league that there are many seeing this denuded state. Something need to change and quick otherwise there will be people maore than looking; laughter will follow.

Will Nottingham Forest be able to put things right and surge on up the table?