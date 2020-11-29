Sunderland have sacked Phil Parkinson, as announced by their official club website. Here are five early candidates to replace him-

Paul Cook- He would be ideal for the Black Cats and is available at the moment. The ex-Chesterfield, Portsmouth and Wigan Athletic boss knows what it takes to get promoted from League One and would be a popular appointment at the Stadium of Light.



Danny Cowley- The former Lincoln City and Huddersfield Town man has a point to prove after his sacking by the Terriers at the end of last season. He is an option for the third tier side and could be interested in their vacant position.

Nigel Pearson- If Sunderland want experience in their dugout then they may throw him a managerial lifeline. The 57-year-old has previously been at the likes of Leicester City, Hull City and Derby County. He has been out of the game since parting company with Watford last term.

Ryan Lowe- He has done an impressive job with fellow League One side Plymouth Argyle and got them promoted from League Two last season, having done the same at Bury in the campaign before. The former striker is a highly-rated young coach and could catch Sunderland’s eye.

Kevin Phillips- Could the Black Cats hand him a role as a manager? The 47-year-old was a massive hit in the North East during his playing days and has held coaching roles at Leicester City, Derby County and Stoke City since hanging up his boots.



