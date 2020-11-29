Porsmouth’s Rasmus Nicolaisen may leave Fratton Park in January if he doesn’t get more first team football, according to The News.

He has openly expressed his disappointment at his lack of game time this season and has now come out and said:

“Of course, I am here to play and if I’m not playing then I can’t see why I should be here”.

If his loan is terminated, the 23 year old will return to his native country Denmark, where he plays for FC Midtjylland.

Nicolaisen started in Saturday’s 6-1 FA Cup win and scored the opening goal inside two minutes. He put in a good performance and looked untroubled by the fifth tier opposition.

But so far game time has been limited with his last outing coming against Plymouth a fortnight ago, due to an injury to Jack Whatmough.

Now Whatmough is fully fit he and Sean Raggett appear to be Kenny Jackett’s go to partnership in the hear of the Pompey defence.

With the team in 5th place The Blues’ manager will be hesitant to break up a back-line that appears to be doing the job.

Until he can prove his inclusion will better the team, Nicolaisen will have to content himself with being a backup member of the squad or alternatively, cut his loan short.

Portsmouth currently sit in 5th-place of the League One table, and resume league duties against Blackpool on the 1st of December.

Does Nicolaisen deserve to start against Blackpool ahead of Raggett?