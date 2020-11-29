Steve Cooper has hailed the performance of Swansea City full-back Connor Roberts in their win over Nottingham Forest today, with the full-back having been linked with Sheffield United over the summer.

The 25-year-old scored his first goal of the season today.

It was an unconventional one but it gave Swansea the 1-0 win away at Chris Hughton’s Forest, who slump to 21st with the defeat.

Swansea meanwhile go up to 4th and Roberts amongst many others are really impressing fans and pundits this season.

Speaking to swanseacity.com after the game, Cooper singled out Roberts’ performance, saying:

READ: Sheffield Wednesday set to rival Swansea City for free agent, report suggests

“I thought Connor’s goal epitomised the performance today. Our wing-back was in the opposition box jumping over a 6ft 4 player, banging his face and heading the ball into the goal.

“I’m not surprised because that’s Connor. I thought that was a really good example of our mentality today. He showed it there, but I thought everybody was the same.”

Roberts made 40 Championship appearances under Cooper last season.

He proved to be one of the ex-England and Liverpool youth boss’ favoured players in his first season in first-team management, and has so far played every game in the league this campaign.

“Since we came back after the lockdown, Connor’s been excellent and he’s in a really good place,” explained Cooper. “His challenge now is to keep it going. We’re 14 games in and there are plenty of games to go.”

READ: McClaren will ‘use connections’ to bring £4.5m midfielder to Derby County in January

Sheffield United were cited with an interest in Roberts back in August. The Blades are rooted at the foot of the Premier League table having taken just one point all season, and Chris Wilder might be a busy man come January.

They could yet move for Roberts or, if any suitors pick up on his current form, then they could also be monitoring his progression.

A fine player and someone who really benefits Cooper’s style of play, and someone who’s really benefiting from it as well.