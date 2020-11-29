Former West Bromwich Albion striker Kevin Phillips has tipped Cedric Kipre to seek a loan move in January – Blackburn Rovers have been previously linked, whilst reports have suggested QPR should look at the 23-year-old.

Phillips told westbromnews.co.uk that he thinks the defender is out-of-favour at Albion and that he ‘might suit’ a loan deal in January.

“Whether the club will let him go remains to be seen because things can change very quickly in the Premier League with injuries and you need players in your squad,” he said.

“I would imagine they’ll assess that situation when January comes – where they are in the league and whether there’s any point investing in another defender.”

After Wigan Athletic were relegated last season, Kipre along with a host of other first-team players were ready for sale, and all at a cut price.

Kipre had an offer from Championship outfit Blackburn Rovers, but opted to join the newly-promoted West Brom in the Premier League.

Having featured twice in the EFL Cup for his new side, Kipre is yet to make his Premier League debut for the club – he’s been an unused substitute on two occasions.

Slaven Bilic is seemingly uninterested in the defender, despite fending off competition to bring him in to The Hawthorns.

Now it’s likely that Kipre will move on in January, and earlier in the month The72 suggested that Kipre would be the ‘ideal man’ for Mark Waburton’s January plans at QPR.

The West Londoners are going to be entering the market for a centre-back in January and there search could end with the Championship-experienced, and wantaway man that is Kipre.

A good loan signing for any club in the second-tier – expect this to be his likeliest destination should he leave West Brom on loan in the New Year.