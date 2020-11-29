‘Flawed genius’ is a term that is often bandied around when a sports star falls by the wayside in a career that promised much but failed to deliver.

Mario Balotelli is defintely a player that fits both that mould and that term. It’s something which has followed him around recently, making him football’s version of Denis Rodman.

Mario Balotelli – development of a flawed genius

Balotelli, born in Palermo, made the breakthrough in Italian football when moving from Lumezzane’s U-19 to their first team in April 2006. By July of that year, Inter Milan snapped him up for their U-19s. They paid a fee of £324,000.

Four years later, as a 20-year-old, Balotelli was transferred to Manchester City for around £26.5m in the summer of 2010. He went on to score 30 goals in 80 games for the Citizens.

From Manchester back to Milan was his next stop, AC Milan paying £18m for him on January 31, 2013. He was still in the goals, scoring 33 in 77 games for il Rossoneri. 18 months later, in August 2014, was another £18m deal as Balotelli found his way back to England with Liverpool.

An English followed by continental nightmares

Balotelli failed at Liverpool, playing just 28 games and scoring just 4 goals. A loan back to Milan followed in 2015, a free transfer to Nice in 2016 and another one from Nice to Marseille in January 2019.

Balotelli’s final stint in football was a season with Brescia between August 2019 and July this year – the Italian side releasing him onto the free agent market.

He was still productive at Nice (43 goals in 76 games) and threatening at Marseille (8 goals in 15 games) so is a tantalising option for any side willing to chance an arm. A side such as South Yorkshire outfit Barnsley.

Barnsley contact with Balotelli confirmed

Barnsley were said last week to have made contact with Balotelli’s representatives in hopes of bringing the free agent forward to the Sky Bet Championship.

Stranger things have happened in football, but this move by the Tykes was still up there with some over recent years. Many dismissed it as media looking for column fillers but it has been confirmed by Barnsley’s CEO Dane Murphy per the club website.

Murphy on Balotelli – the skinny

Here’s what CEO Murphy had to say on the Balotelli affair:

“Mario had played for our owners in Nice. So there was a relationship there that has lasted with Mario, his agent and our ownership group and so there was a mutual interest.“

The Barnsley CEO went on to add:

“And so I had a good conversation with his representative but it never really went much further than that. Mario has so many options on the table and he’s still evaluating what’s next and what’s best for him and his career. “

