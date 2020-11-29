Free agent defender and former Cardiff City man Jazz Richards’ posted a social media update linking him with Swansea City this week – Sheffield Wednesday have also been touted with an interest.

It was reported last month that the Owls were in contention to sign Richards, along with Salford City as well.

After Richards’ ‘cryptic’ social media message where he was pictures in Swansea City training gear, the Sheffield Star suggests that Wednesday could be about to ‘rival’ Swansea for Richards.

The 29-year-old full-back was a favourite amongst Cardiff fans.

He joined the Welsh club ahead of the 2016/17 season from Fulham and would featured 28 times in his first campaign at the club.

But he would feature just six times in Cardiff’s promotion-winning 2017/18 campaign, and four times in the top-flight.

Injury had beset his past few seasons and it was frustrating for Richards to be out for so long, and prove so inconsistent in fitness.

Having managed 11 Championship appearances last season, Neil Harris and Cardiff decided to let Richards go – he’s since been linked with Wednesday and Salford, with Swansea now seemingly linked.

Wednesday could well do with the defensive addition more than Swansea.

Steve Cooper’s side are flying high in the Championship this season whilst Tony Pulis faces the uphill challenge of steering Wednesday to safety.

Richards could yet have a few more good years of playing in him, but it all boils down to his injury history.