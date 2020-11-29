Charlton Athletic saw goalkeeper Dillon Phillips depart last summer, leaving for Cardiff City – all of Birmingham City, Blackburn Rovers, Derby County and Middlesbrough were interested in him.

The 25-year-old proved a shining light in an otherwise dismal season for Charlton.

Lee Bowyer’s side were relegated after just one season back in the second-tier, seeing some of their prize assets leave in the process – Lyle Taylor got his ‘career changing’ move to Forest, whilst Phillips headed to Cardiff.

Phillips though had a number of options.

Derby County and Blackburn Rovers were the earlier contenders to try and sign Phillips from Charlton, before Birmingham City became involved in August.

Bowyer then confirmed that Charlton had rejected a bid from Middlesbrough at the end of August, after Phillips had refused to sign a new deal with the club.

Cardiff City though would announce the signing of Phillips on deadline day, penning a three year deal with the club – having yet to make his debut though, does it seem like Cardiff wasn’t the best destination for Phillips?

Neil Etheridge had left for Birmingham City – ruling Birmingham out of a move for Phillips and in turn, sparking Neil Harris’ interest in a goalkeeper.

Derby though have conceded 21 goals in the Championship this season. The 35-year-old David Marshall remains their stopper and a contested one at that.

Blackburn have chopped and changed between Thomas Kaminski and Aynsley Pears, whilst Middlesbrough’s summer signing Marcus Bettinelli is proving a liability.

The former Fulham man came under fire in his side’s 3-2 loss at Huddersfield Town yesterday.

Phillips then could well have had more oppurtunity for first-team football at the likes of Blackburn, Derby or Middlesbrough.

Cardiff look settled on the ever-reliable Alex Smithies, and it’s proving a shame to see a keeper in Phillips who played so well last season, be such an understudy this time round.

He’s potential for sure, but the time might come for him to think about his playing opportunities soon.