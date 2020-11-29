Lucas Joao left Sheffield Wednesday for Reading ahead of the 2019/20 Championship season, and is this season proving to be one of the league’s most potent.

He scored the third and final goal in yesterday’s 3-1 win over Bristol City – his third in as many games, and his ninth Championship goal of the season.

Now under Veljko Paunovic, Joao is enjoying the best football of his career.

The Portuguese striker arrived at Wednesday ahead of the 2015/16 season. He had a slow start and would spend time on loan at Blackburn the following year.

In the 2017/18 campaign he netted nine Championship goals for the Owls, and ten in the next to finally make his mark on the side.

READ: McClaren will ‘use connections’ to bring £4.5m midfielder to Derby in January

But for all his glimmers of quality, he proved too inconsistent, and too prone to injury – Wednesday would sell him to Reading for an undisclosed fee soon after the start of last season.

His first season at the Madejski was stop-start – under Jose Gomes and then Mark Bowen, Joao registered six goals in 19 Championship appearances.

Injury once again played a part in his season but this time round, having featured in all but one of Reading’s 14 Championship games, Joao is proving to be one of the league’s most clinical strikers.

It begs the question then – are Wednesday regretting the sale of Joao?

READ: Report claims Sheffield Wednesday target could be available for a ‘cut price’ in January

At the time, it seemed a sensible move. But Wednesday would last summer let go of Steven Fletcher, Sam Winnall and Atdhe Nuhiu, leaving them short on firepower this season.

Pulis’ side have managed just seven goals in the league so far and just the one in his first three games in charge.

The Welshman is already starting to implement his trademark football onto Wednesday and a player like Joao would complete the look.

Physical, all-round and now proving consistent in fitness – watching him bang goals for Reading might rub salt in Wednesday wounds this season.