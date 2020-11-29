It is fair to say that Adam Armstrong is enjoying a clinical season in front of goal. The Blackburn Rovers forward has netted 13 goals in 13 games this season and doesn’t look like stopping anytime soon.

There is one particular statistic which sums the former Newcastle United man up perfectly, too.

The Englishman has not only scored more goals than any other player in the Championship this season, but he has also outscored seven teams. The Rovers forward, with 25 goals in 2020, has also outscored every other player in England.

Based on those two statistics alone, it is clear that Armstrong is currently among the best forwards operating in the EFL, some may say he is even the best on current form.

He is propelling Blackburn to new heights this season- making them potential dark horses for the playoffs- and will be the favourite to secure the golden boot.

The worry from Tony Mobray’s point of view, however, is that with Armstrong’s form could come plenty of interest in the January transfer window.

The 23-year-old is producing Premier League quality performances, and clubs will soon begin to sit up and take notice. The truth is, he would be a fantastic addition for many Premier League sides.

The likes of Sheffield United, for example, would jump at the chance to secure the clinical goalscorer. The Blades have struggled in front of goal this season, leaving them bottom of the Premier League.

A player like Armstrong, worryingly for Rovers fans, would solve their goalscoring woes.