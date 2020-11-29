Jordan Rhodes was a striker who had goals in him – ‘had’ being the operative word. Those goals seem to have dried up somewhat – deserted him.

He featured yesterday in the 0-0 draw against Stoke City, coming on as a half-tme substitute before being pulled in the dying moments. This decision was explained by Pulis per Yorkshire Live.

Rhodes given chances to shine

The Oldham-born 30-year-old has been given cances by new Owls boss Tony Pulis. He’s a figure who cuts a divisive line at Sheffield Wednesday with many fans adamant that he is not the future of the club in terms of being their number 9.

He is a striker who has socred 209 goals in 494 career games. The majority of these goals (109) have come in the Championship – 82 of these for Blackburn Rovers. He scored 70 of his goals whilst with Huddersfield Town in League One.

He cost Wednesday £10.5m in July 2017 after a half-season on loan from Middlesbrough. Since that big-money signing, Rhodes has made 56 appearances fro the Owls, scoring just 9 Championship goals.

Last time out vs Stoke City

Rhodes came on at the start of the second half against the Potters. He lasted 40 minutes before being pulled by Pulis and replaced by Izzy Brown.

He only had NINE touches of the ball during his 40 minutes on the pitch. Whilst this might be the fault of others not supplying him the ball, it is still not what you want from a £10.5m striker. None of these touches were inside the Stoke City box.

It wasn’t 40 minutes of glory and Pulis replaced him with five minutes left on the clock.

Pulis on his Rhodes decision

Tony Pulis commented the following after the game about his decision to replace Jordan Rhodes:

“It was just for the team. I thought the team would benefit from that change. It is not the first time I have done it and it won’t be the last time.”

He went on to add:

“It’s not about Jordan; it’s about the team. I’m more concerned about the team than the individuals. We all have egos. We all have pride. Jordan will be disappointed but I will have a chat with him on Monday.“

Is it a case of £10.5m not well spent or will Jordan Rhodes come good?