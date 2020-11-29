Ben Reeves is hoping for more game time at Plymouth Argyle, as per a report by Plymouth Argyle.

The midfielder played yesterday in the FA Cup against Lincoln City and scored to help Ryan Lowe’s side progress into the next round.

Patiently waiting…

Reeves, who is 29 years old, was snapped up by the Pilgrims in the last transfer window but has had to bide his time for opportunities. He has made 10 appearances in all competitions, but only four have been starts.

There is no doubt that he has quality at League One level and has proven this in the past at MK Dons and Charlton Athletic.

‘I want to play’…

He has said: “I just said (to Lowe) that I wanted to play a bit more, but everyone does. I have come here and I want to play, I’m sure it’s the same with the other boys that aren’t playing. I have had to be patient for my chance. I have not had many.

“I felt like I have done quite well when I have played. It’s difficult to get a run going coming on off the bench for five or 10 minutes every other game. I have just got to keep training hard and hopefully I will get more chances.”

Important win…

Plymouth will be pleased to have got a win under their belts yesterday after a tough last few weeks in the league.

They will be hoping their cup triumph yesterday inspires them to more of the same next time out against Rochdale on Tuesday.

Reeves has given Lowe something to think about after his performance against the Imps.

Should Plymouth start Reeves more?