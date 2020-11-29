Huddersfield Town took a 3-2 victory over Middlesbrough on Saturday to climb up to 13th in the table.

It was a massive win for Carlos Corberan’s team, that narrows the gap between them and Boro to three points.

The Terriers showed great character towards the end of the match, when a refereeing decision allowed Middlesbrough a penalty to level the game. Britt Assombalonga stepped up to convert the penalty, before Josh Koroma responded with the winner for the Terriers.

The match was action packed, and the biggest refereeing decision of the game, came in the 82nd minute when referee John Brooks awarded Middlesbrough a penalty after Naby Sarr was adjudged to have fouled Assombalonga.

The decision seemed harsh, and Huddersfield fans have been quick to express their dismay on social media. Below are some of their thoughts on Brooks decision.

Never touched him a right dive — ⅅᎯᏇℕℐ 💋 (@divadawni) November 28, 2020

Never touched him! — Tom Harrison (@DJtom94) November 28, 2020

That was not a pen!! — Kevin Barrett (@Kevyb2484) November 28, 2020

Horrific dive — Sam Farnell (@samfarnell17) November 28, 2020

This ref is a disgrace — Daniel Waddington (@DanielWaddingto) November 28, 2020

What a shocking decision this was, so glad it didn't cost us #htafc https://t.co/BEUQA1t8hC — Mollie (@MFirth26) November 28, 2020

Ultimately, the decision didn’t cost Huddersfield the three points, as they instantly replied with a winner. Their fans however have every reason to feel upset with the referee’s decision. Who seemed to be easily convinced, by the minimal contact between Sarr and Assombalonga.