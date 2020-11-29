Barnsley CEO Dane Murphy has given an update his side’s January transfer plans, praising the contract renewal of Cauley Woodrow – he was previously linked with all of Cardiff City, Middlesbrough and QPR.

The 25-year-old had last month signed a contract extension at Oakwell, keeping him at the club until the summer of 2023.

It comes after a summer of speculation linking the striker with a host of Championship clubs – Boro, Cardiff and QPR all seemingly taking an interest.

Neil Warnock dropped interest in Woodrow whilst QPR moved for other targets. Cardiff though were in the race til the end, having taken their interest right up to last month’s deadline.

Speaking to barnsleyfc.co.uk about Woodrow’s situation, and Barnsley’s ambitions for the upcoming January transfer window, Murphy said:

“We will always be looking to add and improve, but one of the best pieces of business we got done was tying Cauley Woodrow down to a new contract.

“I’m sure most would agree that he’s one of the best strikers in the Championship.

“There are a lot of clubs in this division who’d like Cauley in their club. But we got him to stay and so we have one of the best forwards in the division already here.”

Woodrow has had a stop-start season owing to injury, but in 10 Championship appearances he’s netted four goals.

It comes after reaching 16 and 14 in his previous two league campaigns respectively and it’s outed Woodrow as one of the division’s most potent strikers.

Despite back-to-back defeats, Barnsley have had a solid showing so far this season – Valerien Ismael has his side sitting in 16th-place after defeat at Blackburn Rovers yesterday.