Charlton Athletic got back to winning ways yesterday with a 2-0 win against Ipswich Town at Portman Road.

It was a big game at the top of League One despite us still being in the early stages of the season.

Lee Bowyer’s side were looking to bounce back from their 4-2 defeat to Burton Albion in mid-week and got the response their boss wanted.

Albie Morgan opened the scoring midway through the first-half before Omar Bogle bagged his first Charlton goal.

That was his first goal in nine games for the London club and he will be eager to use it as a platform for more.

Bogle will be relieved to be off the mark now and will be an important player for the promotion hopefuls over the festive period.

Yesterday’s win over Ipswich sees Charlton rise to 3rd in the league, two points behind 2nd place Peterborough United and four behind first place Hull City.

Here is how their fans reacted on Twitter to Bogle’s first goal-

Great response and a clean sheet to get over the blip. Very happy for Bogle breaking his duck. Morgan a changed player and deserved his goal. Back on the up #cafc — Will BG (@Willbg90) November 28, 2020

Buzzing for Omar Bogle he’s deserved that, they’ll start rolling in now #cafc — Scott (@ScottJonesCC4) November 28, 2020

Cracking result. Just the way to bounce back. Made up for Bogle for notching his 1st and young Albie. Let's push on… #cafc https://t.co/1QQaPDF4px — Kevin turner (@Buzzo1947) November 28, 2020

Decent performance that! Right reaction from the players after Tuesday! Chuks and Albie superb again and good to see Bogle notch his first goal! Shame about Smyths injury, could see he was on crutches at the end 🤦‍♂️ 3 points and another clean sheet… COYR 🔴⚪ EiEiEiO…. #cafc — John Cooper (@JohnCoops271980) November 28, 2020

Quality from the boys! So happy for Morgan and a much needed goal for Bogle, massive boost for him to kickstart his season. Watson was outstanding in the midfield. Well in lads! COYR 🔴⚪️ #cafc — Tyler Rowlinson (@tylerowlinson02) November 28, 2020

Perfect away performance and a brilliant response to Tuesday night. Morgan, Aneke and Watson all excellent. Pleased for Bogle too. 🙌 #cafc — Jimmy Stone (@JimmyStone_) November 28, 2020

Bogle has deserved a goal, played well in most games apart from the last two. #cafc — Rheas (@smit112) November 28, 2020

Omar Bogle Baby, Omar Bogle Wooooah #cafc — Ben Carew-Gibbs (@Ben_cg) November 28, 2020

Will Bogle push on now and get more goals?