Charlton Athletic got back to winning ways yesterday with a 2-0 win against Ipswich Town at Portman Road. 

It was a big game at the top of League One despite us still being in the early stages of the season.

Response…

Lee Bowyer’s side were looking to bounce back from their 4-2 defeat to Burton Albion in mid-week and got the response their boss wanted.

Albie Morgan opened the scoring midway through the first-half before Omar Bogle bagged his first Charlton goal.

Off the mark…

That was his first goal in nine games for the London club and he will be eager to use it as a platform for more.

Bogle will be relieved to be off the mark now and will be an important player for the promotion hopefuls over the festive period.

Pete Norton/Getty Images Sport

Yesterday’s win over Ipswich sees Charlton rise to 3rd in the league, two points behind 2nd place Peterborough United and four behind first place Hull City.

Reaction…

Here is how their fans reacted on Twitter to Bogle’s first goal-

