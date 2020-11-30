It is beginning to feel a bit like deja vu for Ipswich Town fans. After an impressive start to the season, November has struck and the winter of discontent has set in hard.

Seven losses in the last ten games (in all competitions) and an injury list longer than a spoiled child’s Christmas demands, just like last year, Ipswich have had a mini-collapse, and have drifted to sixth, with a five point gap to the summit.

Now, I know what you are thinking, “it’s still early in the season, and five points is nothing” but if you take into account that Ipswich cannot seem to beat any promotion rivals (in the top eight teams) five points is a chasm, not a gap.

Coupled with this stigma, comes the injury list. Of the 29 recognised with squad numbers at the start of the season, 12are currently injured, some long-term. Two of those injuries are hamstring injuries from the clash with Charlton, James Norwood lasting just 35 minutes before limping off, a few weeks into his return from a hamstring injury. Toto Nsiala joined Norwood in the second half with a similar complaint. To top this, Stephen Ward only just finished the match, having been on the ground for some considerable time earlier in the game.

James Wilson, Kane Vincent-Young, Cole Skuse, Emyr Huws, Flynn Downes, Teddy Bishop, Jon Nolan, Tristan Nydam, Gwion Edwards and Freddie Sears are all unavailable.

And then, the crux of the situation, Manager Paul Lambert is not popular, in a time where fans are absent, a banner protest against his reign occurred on Wednesday. The fan group ‘Blue Action” usually a positive voice, placed a banner on the training ground gates, “Lambo- Cheers for the Beers, but its time at the bar” referring to Lamberts habit of putting money behind the bar when things are not going too well.

Paul Lambert is not popular. His constant bewilderment in post-match interviews is starting to irritate even the most positive fans, and his refusal to play in a more attacking, passing style to try an change things is frustrating. 4-3-3 or sometimes 4-2-3-1 (so, 4-3-3) being plan A and plan B, Ipswich did finally switch to a 4-4-2 in the dying stages against Charlton, albeit too late, a resurgence did glimmer.

So, will Paul be in charge on the first fans return? December 12th for Ipswich is judgement day, at home to Portsmouth, a promotion rival, and quite likely either Lambert’s last chance, or the beginning of a new chapter.

The contender list for the job is as fanciful as you would expect, often those on the forums touting their favourites have put little thought into it. Mentioned in the aftermath on Saturday: Eddie Howe, The Cowley brothers, Nigel Pearson and Paul Cook – Cook seemingly the favourite. Although there is a consistent mention to Kieron Dyer, current U23s coach, but more as a ‘one for the future’ kind of nod. Current club captain and his deputy, Luke Chambers and Cole Skuse, are also on the mentioned list.

Do I think there will be an new face in the dugout come the 12th? Honestly, no, but I would imagine a loss may cause a reaction.

Who would you want to see at Portman Road?