Sheffield Wednesday have been linked with Newcastle United’s Dwight Gayle for some time, and Chronicle Live reports that the striker could be available for a ‘cut price’ in January.

The 30-year-old is yet to feature for Steve Bruce’s side this season.

He’s spent the season on the sidelines so far but is in line for a January return and the Championship looks his likeliest destination.

Gayle has often been a revered Championship striker, but having been an understudy at Newcastle for so long, he’s never offered more than a season’s worth of talent.

Wednesday were touted with a permanent move for him earlier in the season, with a loan move a possibility too.

Rumours were played down by Examiner Live journalist Dom Howson though, with Newcastle United originally demanding a fee in the region of £10-15 million for Gayle.

But Chronicle Live understands that Newcastle United will look to offload in January to gather funds for transfers, and that Gayle could be sold for a ‘cut price’ of £5 million.

Wednesday are starting to gather pace under new boss Tony Pulis.

Having lost his opener against Preston North End, he almost guided his side to an impressive away win at Swansea City last weekend, but for Ayew’s second-half equaliser.

Still in the relegation zone, Pulis will be desperate to bring in reinforcements in January, especially in the under-firing striking department.