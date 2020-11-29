Barnsley are hoping to keep Leicester City loanee Matty James beyond this winter, according to their CEO Dane Murphy on their club website.

The midfielder joined the Tykes in the last transfer window on a short-term loan deal until January. However, they are keen on keeping him until the end of the campaign.

James, who is 29 years old, has been ever-present this term for the Yorkshire side since his switch.

‘Played extremely well’…

Murphy has said: “On Matty James, he’s played every game for us and played extremely well. He’s a huge boon in the locker room and on the field. He has an air about him, and not just because he’s a great player, and he’s played at the highest level, so he has that stature, it’s also because of him as a guy and he oozes this confidence and ability to galvanise and push this group.

“I’ve spoken to Matty and his representative and he’s enjoying his time here. And in January it will basically be up to Leicester City and what they want to do with him to see if we can try and get him for the back half of the season.”

Regular game time…

He was already a familiar face to Barnsley having had a loan spell at Oakwell three years ago.

James spent his whole early career at Manchester United but left on a permanent basis in 2012 to join Leicester and has been on the books at the King Power Stadium since then.

He has since made 116 appearances for the Foxes and has chipped in with five goals.

Barnsley are providing him with an opportunity of playing every week and it will be interesting to see if Leicester let him stay beyond January.

Will Barnsley extend James' loan?