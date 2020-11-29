Sunderland have been on the brink of completing their long-awaited takeover for some time, now though, Roker Report are claiming that the takeover bid has been passed onto the English Football League.

In short, this means that prospective new owners – Juan Sartori and Kyril Louis-Dreyfus – have agreed a deal in principle with Stewart Donald, and now the takeover bid in the hands of the EFL.

The EFL now have to conduct a ‘fit and proper persons’ test to ensure that Sartori and Dreyfus are indeed able to own and run and club – how long this will take is unknown.

The Guardian first reported news of the ‘agreed takeover’ earlier in the month.

Donald – who’s long been trying to sell his majority share of the club – is said to be retaining a 15% stake on Sunderland, handing the remainder over to current director Sartori, and the 22-year-old Dreyfus.

News would then stall on the takeover.

Now though, two weeks later, the trio of Donald, Sartori and Dreyfus have seemingly agreed a deal upon which the latter two will take control of the club.

The ‘fit and proper persons’ test has come into the spotlight in recent years – last season, Charlton Athletic and Wigan Athletic proved prime examples of why it is so necessary to do such a test.

As for Sunderland on the pitch, Phil Parkinson continues to be berated after every negative result, and it’s likely that when the new owners come in, they’ll look for his next replacement.