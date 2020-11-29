Ivan Toney has the currency which all strikers deal in – goals. That’s what he brings with him to the negotiating table – goals.

It’s a currency that he’s been dealing in over the past three seasons for Peterborough and, latterly, for Brentford.

Toney deals in big currency with gilt-edged goals

Ivan Toney came to prominence at Peterborough United, the London Road side making him the latest of their striker ‘finds’. He was the latest in a line of prolific frontmen that includes Jack Marriott, Britt Assonmbalonga and Dwight Gayle.

He hit the ground running at the League One side – netting 23 goals and providing 8 assists in his first season (2018/19) across all competitions. That was a total bettered last season with 26 goals and 7 assists.

That level of consistency is bound to draw attention and it did just that. There were rumours of SPL interest from perennial champions Celtic but it was Championship side Brentford who won the race. They paid £5m to land Toney as a replacement for Olly Watkins.

Goals come at a premium

Ivan Toney gets his 12th goal for Brentford after scoring 49 in 94 apps for Peterboro. It’s staggering there was not a club in the PL or even Watford, Norwich or Bournemouth willing to pay £6.5m. He’ll now cost £30m — Charlie Wyett (@CharlieWyett) November 27, 2020

It is easy to get carried away when a striker is doing what they are paid to do – put the ball in the back of the net. Yet, that is what Ivan Toney has shown he can do with regular consistency.

The former Newcastle man has shown that as deadly he was in League One, he’s just as deadly at Championship level. So far this season, and there are 32 games left in it, Ivan Toney has 12 goals and an assist to his name for the Bees.

He could break 20 goals by Christmas; he’s destined to get 20+ this year, anyway. Any more than that total and teams are going to be invariably sniffing around. However, the Sun’s Charlie Wyett (tweet – above) has set the bar high with talks of sides having to dig deep to the tune of £30m!

A huge figure, a truly huge figure. But if, say, Ivan Toney reaches 25+ or 30+ goals this season, will it be a figure that could convince higher-tier suitors?

Simple question: Is Ivan Toney worth £30m?