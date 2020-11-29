Saint Etienne could reignite their interest in Arsenal defender William Salibu this winter, as per a report by Goal.

The youngster was linked with Championship duo Brentford and Watford in the last transfer window, as covered by The72, and could leave on loan in January.

Norwich City were also after him in October, according to the Evening Standard.

Struggling for game time…

Salibu, who is 19 years old, is still yet to play for Mikel Arteta’s side.

He signed for the Gunners last year from Saint Etienne and spent last season back on loan with the French side.

‘We know his qualities’…

The Ligue 1 outfit could try bring him back and their defender, ex-Arsenal man Mathieu Debuchy, has told Telefoot: “I’m sure in the current state we need two or three players to complete this squad. Whether it is in defence and perhaps also in attack. I trust the coach to provide these solutions.”

“William… we know his qualities. He was very impressive at Saint Etienne. Unfortunately for him at Arsenal the start didn’t go the way he wanted it to, I think. There is William, there is Wesley [Fofana], these are two defenders who left us and who did incredibly well so it was loss.”

Brentford, Watford and Norwich could struggle to compete with Saint Etienne if they move in for him in January, that’s if they still hold an interest.

Career to date…

The highly-rated defender had spells at local side AS Bondy and FC Montfermeil before Saint Etienne signed him in 2016. He initially played for their B team before he was handed his senior debut against Toulouse in September 2018.

Saliba went onto make 19 appearances for the Ligue 1 outfit before Arsenal signed him, before playing 17 times back on loan there last season.