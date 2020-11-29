Derby County are reportedly looking at a January loan move for Newcastle United’s Matty Longstaff, reports the Sunday Mirror (29/11; page 72).

Steve McClaren – the former Newcastle United boss and now technical director at Derby County – could well be about to use his connections in the game to bring Longstaff down to Pride Park.

The 20-year-old is out-of-favour under Steve Bruce this season and could well be available for a loan in January.

He’s featured just once in the Premier League this season but managed nine top-flight appearances last time round, bagging two goals in what proved to be a successful maiden campaign.

Now though, Longstaff could be about to join Derby in a deal that would see him stay on-loan for the second-half of the season.

Transfermarkt reports that Longstaff is earning up to £18-a-week and has a market value of £4.5 million – Derby though are in the midst of a takeover.

This could well be completed by January and could yet give them extra funding to bring in players like Longstaff.

Add to that their ongoing managerial search and things could be looking a lot more positive for Derby in the coming weeks but, as it stands, the club are rooted at the foot of the Championship table.

A 1-1 draw v Wycombe Wanderers was another disappointing result for Derby yesterday, who’ve not won a game in ten outings.