Ex-Norwich City and West Bromwich Albion midfielder Graham Dorrans is jetting off to Australia tomorrow for a new chapter in his career, as per a report by the Daily Record.

The Scotland international has signed for A-League side Western Sydney Wanderers.

Familiar faces…

Dorrans, who is 33 years old, is teaming up with ex-Swindon Town and Reading striker Simon Cox and Scotland teammate Kenny Miller at the Bankwest Stadium.

He has joined the Wanderers on a free transfer having played for Dundee last season.

Career to date…

Dorrans started out at Livingston before moving to West Brom in 2008. He became a key player for the Baggies and spent seven years at the Hawthorns, making 189 appearances in all competitions.

Norwich then came calling in 2015 and he helped the Canaries gain promotion to the Premier League in his first season.

Dorrans stayed at Carrow Road until 2017 when the opportunity to join Rangers arose. He has spoken about his dream move to Ibrox, as per the Daily Record: “If I hadn’t signed for Rangers when I did, I’d have regretted it for the rest of my life. Listen, it didn’t work out the way I wanted it to but injuries dictated how my Rangers career went.

“When I look back, it was the right move for me, just at the wrong time, definitely. I would have loved to be involved in the environment and everything that’s there right now but it just wasn’t to be.”

He played 23 times for the Steven Gerrard’s side and chipped in with five goals before leaving in September 2019.

Wanted down under…

Dorrans is now excited for his new spell in Australia: “I know the career I’ve had so I don’t need to prove anything to anyone. I just want to enjoy my football again and win some games.”

