Swansea City boss Steve Cooper has had his say on Andre Ayew – who’s reported to be earning up to £80k-a-week at the club – amid previous links to both Brighton & Hove Albion and West Bromwich Albion.

The 30-year-old Ghana international is a cult hero amongst Swans fans.

His 16 Championship goals last season proved he’s still one of the best players in the division and his six in 12 this time round show he’s still got his best game.

Ayew though is reported to be earning some ‘sky-high’ wages in South Wales – £80k-a-week, which would be considerably more than any of his teammates.

Speaking to Dai Sport ahead of today’s Championship clash with Nottingham Forest, Cooper, when asked if he thinks Ayew is worth the money, said:

“I’ve always felt that. I’ve said it many times, he’s an outstanding player and professional and a good person, too.

“He’s motivated to do well, but he had a setback getting injured on international duty. The Championship is full of really good players and Andre is up there with the best of them. He has been fantastic for us.”

Ayew was subject of transfer speculation in October.

Wales Online reported that Premier League clubs Brighton and West Brom were lining up a bid for the striker but it’s thought that his wages played a part in him remaining in South Wales.

He’s a real asset to Swansea City and having featured for just the second-half of this week’s draw at home to Wednesday – scoring in it as well – Ayew should be fresh for today’s clash.

A win for Swansea could see them go as high as 3rd in the Championship table, depending on goal difference.