Peterborough United nearly signed Nottingham Forest’s Joe Lolley in 2014, as revealed by their co-owner Darragh MacAnthony on his ‘Hard Truth’ podcast.

The Posh came close to landing the winger from Kidderminster Harriers six years ago.

However, their draw against the non-league side in the FA Cup meant a move fell through. He then ended up joining Huddersfield Town.

“The deal was done”…

MacAnthony has said: “The deal was done with Kidderminster and the player and he was due to travel back with us after the game to sign.

“But as we drew the game, Kidderminster wanted him to play in the replay and by now other clubs were alerted to Joe’s availability. Joe was brilliant in the replay, scored a great goal and signed for Huddersfield within days. That 0-0 draw at Kidderminster cost us a very good player.”

Proven Championship performer…

Lolley, who is 28 years old, spent five years at Huddersfield and made 91 appearances for the Yorkshire side.

He had a loan spell at Scunthorpe United before helping the Terriers gain promotion to the Premier League in 2017.

Nottingham Forest came calling for him in January 2018 and he has been a key player for the Reds since then. Lolley has scored 26 goals in 119 games for the Championship outfit since his move to the City Ground.

For Peterborough, it is a case of what could have been with the former non-league man now a proven performer in the second tier.

In other Posh news, they have taken ex-Wolves and Coventry City forward Bright Enobakhare on trial, as covered by The72.



