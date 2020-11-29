There is no doubt that Sheffield Wednesday need some attacking reinforcements.

They were linked with Ahmed Musa last week but he was quick to pour cold water on the speculation, as covered by The72. Here are five alternative free agents the Owls could look at-

Oumar Niasse

The Senegal international left Everton over the summer and is weighing up his next move. He has previously been on loan at Hull City and Cardiff City and could be considered by Sheffield Wednesday.

Yaya Sanogo

He was linked with a move back to England in the last transfer window, with Middlesbrough keen to lure him to the Riverside. However, the former Arsenal man remains available at the moment.

Andre Green

Although he’s not an out and out striker, the pacey winger would offer Tony Pulis’ side more creativity going forward. He parted company with Aston Villa at the end of last season, having had loan spells away from Villa Park at Portsmouth, Preston North End and Charlton Athletic over recent times.

Adama Diomande

He played for Hull from 2015 to 2018 and helped them gain promotion to the Premier League during that time. The Norway international has most recently been playing for Major League Soccer side Los Angeles FC, where he scored 23 goals in 50 games, but is a free agent now.

Tomer Hemed

The 33-year-old could be a short-term option for the Owls. He has Championship experience from playing for Brighton and Hove Albion and Charlton Athletic and remains available.



Who would you sign out of the five, Sheffield Wednesday fans?