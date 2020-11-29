Hull City would ‘listen’ to players who want to leave the club this winter, as per a report by Hull Live.

The Tigers have no intention of letting anyone depart unless their out-of-favour players wanted to go and play more.

Grant McCann’s side are currently top of League One and will be wary of changing their squad too much.

Hull have a few players who aren’t getting many minutes at the moment, such as Jordy de Wijs and George Long, who could potentially be attracting interest from elsewhere.

“The squad is happy”…

Nevertheless, the Tigers’ boss has said, as per BBC Humberside Sport: “I haven’t really thought about the January transfer window. There’s been that many games. We feel really comfortable and confident with the squad that we’ve got.

“We’re not looking to let anybody leave, unless people knock on the door and say they want to go and play football which we always have to listen to. Everyone’s really happy, the squad is happy.”

He added: “Everyone wants to keep us around the top of the league and keep that promotion push going and get us back in the Championship.”

Their summer signing Festus Arthur is wanted by clubs on loan, as covered by The72, so McCann has a decision to make on him.

FA Cup action…

Hull are in FA Cup action today against League Two side Stevenage and are expected to hand some fringe players the opportunity to impress.

The Yorkshire outfit will be eager to progress to the third round and get the chance to play a Premier League side.

