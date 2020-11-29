Ex-Football League man Emmanuel Sonupe has signed for Yeovil Town, as announced by their official club website.

The winger has joined the Glovers on a deal until the end of the season.

Sonupe, who is 24 years old, was released by Stevenage at the end of the last campaign and has spent the past few months weighing up his options.

Fresh start…

Yeovil have now handed him a new home and he could make his debut for the National League side in their FA Cup clash against Stockport County today.

The former England Under-19 international spent the past two seasons at Stevenage and made a combined 54 appearances for the League Two outfit, chipping in with four goals in all competitions.

Career to date…

Sonupe started his career at Tottenham Hotspur and become a regular for their youth sides. He never played for their senior side and was released in 2016 having spent time out on loan at St Mirren.

Northampton Town snapped him up but he left Sixfields for Kidderminster Harriers shortly after.

Sonupe impressed for the Harriers and scored 16 goals in 51 games from the wing for the National League North side to earn himself a move back to the Football League with Stevenage in 2018.

Relegation scrap…

Yeovil will be hoping he can help them climb away from the relegation zone. The Glovers are currently bottom of the fifth tier after nine games.

They have also re-signed ex-Tranmere Rovers and Barnsley striker Chris Dagnall to bolster their squad, as covered by The72.

Good signing by Yeovil?