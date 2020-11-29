Those hoping for an upset were left disappointed after Portsmouth ran out comfortable 6-1 winners in their FA Cup 2nd round tie against King’s Lynn.

A header from centre-back Rasmus Nicolaisen and a wonder-strike from captain Tom Naylor ensured Pompey entered the interval with a two goal lead.

Dayle Southwell pulled one back for the Linnet’s in the 68th minute, but second half goals from Sean Raggett, Marcus Harness, Jordy Hiwula and an Ellis Harrison penalty meant it was little more than a consolation.

Here are three of the main talking points from an entertaining encounter:

Tom Naylor’s Goal

The Pompey captain is not known for his goal scoring prowess but he has now made it four goals in his last five games.

After a lay-off from Williams, Naylor hit a first time strike from the edge of the area that went in off the underside of the bar.

It was the best goal in a game that also saw Jordy Hiwula score a curling shot from just inside the box.

The Portsmouth fans certainly enjoyed it:

That is the toppest of bins from Tom Naylor. Strike. — Harrison Dunks (@HarrisonDunks) November 28, 2020

Tommy Naylor stop it son 🚀 — George Carnell (@george_carnell1) November 28, 2020

Big respect to Tom Naylor for making the decision a couple of weeks ago to turn into prime Steven Gerrard. Rate it. 🔵 — Pompey Pedro (@PompeyPedro) November 28, 2020

The performance of Ross Burrows

Many Pompey fans would have been keeping a close eye on Linnet’s Ross Burrows after it was reported Kenny Jackett was interested in the defender.

He had a good enough game, but did not stand out as a player of a higher ability than the rest of his fifth tier teammates.

The 22-year old-also gave away a needless penalty after bringing down Cameron Pring on the byline while attempting to stop a cross.

With academy graduate Haji Mnoga looking more promising with each senior team outing, Jackett may have already ended his search for a backup rightback.

Ben Close’s injury scare

By the end of the tie, Close was moving slowly. He played out the remainder of the game but fans were fearing the midfielder could have sustained an injury.

Thankfully Kenny Jackett has confirmed it was only cramp, as reported by Hampshire Live, and the 24-year-old should be fit enough to travel to Blackpool on Tuesday night.