Football is a game of fine margins. One movement too late and the ball never reaches you. One shirt sleeve too early and VAR pings you offside. Fine margins; you lose out.

Fine margins were in play when it became obvious last season that Ivan Toney had outgrown League One. Evidence of that came from his 24 goals and 6 assists for Peterborough. Many were said to be interested; all missed out to Brentford.

Brentford and Toney – no fine margins here

There were some who said that they had reservations whether Toney could step up from League One and still be a threat. In short, they have been answered.

Toney is quite simply on fire. 14 games into his Bees career and he’s showing ridiculous form. He’s only failed to score in five of these 14 games and already has 12 goals to his name.

That’s serious form; very serious form indeed. It’s the sort of form that could easily see the 23-year-old hit 20 by Christmas.

Fine margins not taken

That form must have other clubs who didn’t enter a high enough bid kicking themselves. One such club was Celtic, a club who are said to have seen Toney as a “top target“ at one stage.

Instead of plumping for former Newcastle United youngster Toney, they instead went for Swiss striker Albian Ajeti. Ajeti isn’t a slouch, he has 5 goals in 10 games but the headline is Toney has many more.

Not going hilt-deep for Ivan Toney has left many Celtic fans more than a little peturbed.

‘Far better player’, ‘Should have a look at him’ Celtic fans on Ivan Toney

Toney is a far better player. He’s showed this last season & this one. Yes, Ajeti is a goalscorer, but needs a partner ? — Celtic Symphony (@DM8883) November 27, 2020

I see the boy Toney scored again tonight, Celtic should have a look at him — Norrie Sinclair (@Sinky65) November 27, 2020

Another goal for Ivan Toney tonight. Now up to 12 in 16 games for Brentford. Oh, how Celtic could have used a reliable goalscorer this season… — Blair Condie (@bcondie92) November 27, 2020

Ivan Toney should a been signed. Big mistake again like McGinn 🍀 — celtic jaime 🍀 (official account) (@jaimelawson08) November 27, 2020

Celtic Missed a trick way that Ivan Toney great player — David Farquhar (@farky08) November 27, 2020

Ivan Toney gets his 12th goal for Brentford after scoring 49 in 94 apps for Peterboro. Celtic got Atjeti.. £6m they wanted. Worth 3 times that.. 🤷‍♂️ @CelticGossip — 𝙲𝚑𝚛𝚒𝚜 (@chris_derry) November 27, 2020

Both rangers and Celtic look to have missed the boat on a real cracker in the boy Ivan Toney #talent#goals — James Docherty (@JamesDocherty17) November 27, 2020

