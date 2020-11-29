Football is a game of fine margins. One movement too late and the ball never reaches you. One shirt sleeve too early and VAR pings you offside. Fine margins; you lose out.

Fine margins were in play when it became obvious last season that Ivan Toney had outgrown League One. Evidence of that came from his 24 goals and 6 assists for Peterborough. Many were said to be interested; all missed out to Brentford.

George Wood/Getty Images Sport

Brentford and Toney – no fine margins here

There were some who said that they had reservations whether Toney could step up from League One and still be a threat. In short, they have been answered.

Toney is quite simply on fire. 14 games into his Bees career and he’s showing ridiculous form. He’s only failed to score in five of these 14 games and already has 12 goals to his name.

That’s serious form; very serious form indeed. It’s the sort of form that could easily see the 23-year-old hit 20 by Christmas.

Alex Davidson/Getty Images Sport

Fine margins not taken

That form must have other clubs who didn’t enter a high enough bid kicking themselves. One such club was Celtic, a club who are said to have seen Toney as a “top target at one stage.

Instead of plumping for former Newcastle United youngster Toney, they instead went for Swiss striker Albian Ajeti. Ajeti isn’t a slouch, he has 5 goals in 10 games but the headline is Toney has many more.

Not going hilt-deep for Ivan Toney has left many Celtic fans more than a little  peturbed.

