With Southend United’s transfer embargo still yet to be lifted, and relegation to the National League looking increasingly likely, Shrimpers fans have called for the departure of Chairman Ron Martin.

The Shrimpers have won just the one game so far this season, and sit at the bottom of League Two- eight points away from safety. With injuries mounting combined with a lack of squad depth due to the transfer embargo, a lack of form comes as no surprise.

As each defeat occurs, however, the patience of the Southend fans will continue to diminish.

READ: Celtic transfer stance could reignite interest in EFL star – 12 goals in 14 apps

The increasing worry will be that just a year on from being a League One side, the Shrimpers will drop out of the Football League altogether.

The form of Mark Molesley’s side doesn’t look likely to improve anytime soon, either. In their recent game, they were once again found wanting at the back, conceding three goals to hand Bolton Wanderers the 3-0 victory.

Blues fans were quick to aim their frustrations at Martin after the game on Twitter:

This week we MUST see more actions and less words Ron Martin. — Ryan Anthony Stubbs (@rajdstubbs) November 28, 2020

Underlines our main weakness again. We can’t score!! We’ve got no goal scorers in the team and even if Ron Martin does ever get the transfer embargo lifted, we don’t yet know how good or bad Akinola is and will he make any difference! — Martin Harris (@tommyharris57) November 28, 2020

Ron Martin has driven Southend into the brink of non-league football..years and years of under investment have finally caught up..the National League can be a graveyard just ask Wrexham. — Jason Douglas (@JasonDo81832318) November 28, 2020

Crazy Ron Martin plan is for us to get out of embargo sign a couple more players then go on a winning of like 10 games with about 6 draws thrown in…a crazy way to run a football club. Talk about rolling the dice. All this with a losing mentality I just can’t see it happening. — Adam Marshall (@AdamMarsh000) November 28, 2020

We are in big big trouble 😔… looks like we could go the rest of the season without a win & Ron Martin won't sack MM, yes its not all his fault where we find ourselves but 1 win in 17 something needs to change! Ron Martin won't sell up either! New manager new ideas! Please !! — Ross Van-Rhyn (@RossVan87) November 28, 2020