With Southend United’s transfer embargo still yet to be lifted, and relegation to the National League looking increasingly likely, Shrimpers fans have called for the departure of Chairman Ron Martin. 

The Shrimpers have won just the one game so far this season, and sit at the bottom of League Two- eight points away from safety. With injuries mounting combined with a lack of squad depth due to the transfer embargo, a lack of form comes as no surprise.

As each defeat occurs, however, the patience of the Southend fans will continue to diminish.

The increasing worry will be that just a year on from being a League One side, the Shrimpers will drop out of the Football League altogether.

The form of Mark Molesley’s side doesn’t look likely to improve anytime soon, either. In their recent game, they were once again found wanting at the back, conceding three goals to hand Bolton Wanderers the 3-0 victory.

Blues fans were quick to aim their frustrations at Martin after the game on Twitter:

 

 

 

 

 

 