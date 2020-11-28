An excellent winner from Josh Koroma sees Huddersfield to a vital win over Middlesbrough in the Championship.

A late winner from Koroma was an enough to see Huddersfield pick up three points in an enthralling encounter at the John Smith’s stadium.

The Terriers got off to a poor start in the match, and Boro hit the front with a lovely finish from Marvin Johnson beating Ryan Schofield at his near post.

The West Yorkshire side replied shortly after though, Dutch midfielder Carel Eiting adding his third goal of the season, to draw the Terriers level.

And just before half-time Huddersfield went in front. Frazier Campbell latched on to a pass from Lewis O’Brien, and lifted the ball over Marcus Bettinelli to give the Terriers the lead at half-time.

The game calmed down after the break.

With few chances until out of the blue Middlesbrough won a penalty, when Naby Sarr was adjudged to have upended Britt Assombalonga.

The former Watford striker stepped up to coolly slot away his penalty, and at that point it seemed the match was heading towards a stalemate.

However a late moment of inspiration from Koroma, who added his fourth goal of the season with an excellent solo effort. Proved to be enough to deliver the Terriers all three points in an enthralling match in West Yorkshire.

Ultimately Huddersfield were deserving of their victory today. Carlos Corberan’s side fought hard from start to finish, constantly pressuring Neil Warnock’s Middlesbrough.

After Boro levelled the game with a late penalty, you could have forgiven Huddersfield for letting their heads drop, but instead they went back up the other end and snatched three points.

A big win for Corberan’s side who now move within three points of Middlesbrough.