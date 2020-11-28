Following a 3-0 defeat to Bolton Wanderers, Southend United fans have been quick to point the finger at forward Brandon Goodship with the Shrimpers’ lack of goals becoming more and more of a problem.

The 3-0 defeat further adds to the Blues’ woes. They currently sit rock bottom of League Two, on just three points- eight points adrift of safety.

And, as each disappointing defeat comes, relegation out of the Football League will become an increasing reality.

In previous performances, it looked as though Mark Molesley’s side were beginning to become more resilient on the defensive front. Fast forward 90 minutes, however, and it is clear that the frailties within the back-line still remain.

With the goals lacking at the other end, too, it’s difficult to find positives from a Southend point of view.

And the fans, who will make their return to Roots Hall, were quick to air their frustrations about one particular forward following the game on Twitter.

What have we learnt from this game? Well nothing in truth. It's the same old story I'm afraid. A real lack of quality in the final third, Brandon Goodship simply isn't a football league quality striker and misses far to many opportunities. — Ryan Anthony Stubbs (@rajdstubbs) November 28, 2020

Could do with ranger, goodship is finished here — Harry Brown (@harrybr89737483) November 28, 2020

Hobson, Kyprianou and goodship not good enough! Hart and akinola can definitely make a difference, bring back mohsni too! — Lewdis (@Lewdis3) November 28, 2020

Let’s not play Goodship again if possible — Sam stone (@Samstone0107) November 28, 2020

I think it's ok to dig at Goodship. He's been woeful this game. — Martin (@documartin) November 28, 2020

We have a serious problem called an Embargo. It’s not about Goodship being at our club for 18 months and what it has been like for him. He’s not good enough. No forwards = No goals, end of! — @joe_lachter (@lachter_joe) November 28, 2020