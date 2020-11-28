Preston North End were beaten 4-1 by Watford in the Championship today, piling the pressure on manager Alex Neil.

The Scot has been blasted in recent weeks for his side’s indifferent performances this season and today’s was no different.

Goal from Domingos Quina, Troy Deeney, Nathan Chalobah and Joao Pedro sealed the win for Watford – Tom Barkhuizen scored a consolation for the Lilywhites.

It follows a 3-0 defeat at Blackburn Rovers in midweek and now, fans are getting tired of Neil.

Preston after looking good for a play-off spot for the bulk of last season, dropped right out on contention after New Year.

Their early 2020 form has beset them into this new 2020/21 campaign and now, with Preston sitting in 18th-place of the table, many think it’s time for a change.

Plenty of Preston fans took to titter after today’s defeat, and here’s what they had to say:

Yeah times up for Alex Neil I’m afraid going we are going backwards — phil clarkson (@philclarkson1) November 28, 2020

Alex Neil needs to do one. Turgid Football — Graphic Designer (@designer_will) November 28, 2020

I’ve been Alex Neil’s loyalist supporter and there is no doubt his players have let him down but we’ve been in a rut now for far too long. The players simply aren’t with him and a change is needed #pnefc — Russ Brady (@russ_brady) November 28, 2020

We don’t get a better manager than Alex Neil, simple as that 🤷‍♂️ League 1 squad, with a board that has 0 ambition #pnefc — Jack Bebington (@JackBebo) November 28, 2020

It’s very sad to see, but the reality is this has been going on for the best part of a year. It’s easy to blame “outside” activities, but Alex Neil knew what the conditions were here. It’s time for a change of direction #pnefc — Northern Corinthian-Casuals (@CasualsNorthern) November 28, 2020

Potts is shockingly bad.

So is Alex Neil #pnefc — Chunk 💙🤍❤️ (@LongridgeBloke) November 28, 2020