Home side Huddersfield Town are inconsistent. They have a high-octane game that sometimes comes off and, at other times, it doesn’t. Middlesbrough are a side that don’t score many; they don’t concede many, either.

Something had to give today where two teams came head-to-head and where attacking football clashed with a solid defensive wall. It was all set up in advance to be a tactical chess match-up or a game of draughts that would bore a glass eye to sleep.

Corberan flair vs Warnock wall

It was always going to be interesting what with Carlos Corberan’s continental attacking flair pitching up against Neil Warnock’s tight defence. In a match where anything could go, it did in a first-half that was sparking.

Middlesbrough midfielder Marvin Johnson scored his third goal of the season (14′) to put Neil Warnock’s visitors in front. The Teessiders are a hard side to break down and the Terriers would need to find a way to do so.

They found two. First it was the turn of on-loan Ajax youngster Carel Eiting (37′) who dragged the home side level. Then, as the half crept closer, veteran striker Frazier Campbell (below) steered the ball past Boro keeper Marcus Bettineli to give Corberan’s men the lead.

Huddersfield Town fans react to half-time lead

What happens when we actually decide to play for 10 minutes 😂 — Jordan Croft (@Croftyboy25) November 28, 2020

We're winning now I've logged out, I can't log back in now can I? #ffs #htafc — Andy Kaye (@thepitofclay) November 28, 2020

WOW!

Now THAT is a turnaround!!!#htafc — Town Bloke (@townbloke) November 28, 2020

I feel guilty we are leading here #htafc — mcterrier (@temcterrier1977) November 28, 2020

I'm in shock we have come back from one down to lead Boro

2-1 #HTAFC — Peter Swallow (@6hyterrier) November 28, 2020

Where has this come from? #htafc — Tom Harrison (@DJtom94) November 28, 2020

Tbh that was actually an impressive half after going behind #htafc — Luke (@HuddersLuke) November 28, 2020

3 players have scored 3 goals this season. 3 top scorers for #htafc pic.twitter.com/vcQd0djQ6j — Charlie (@CharlieJ_1986) November 28, 2020

Will Carlos Corberan be able to capture Huddersfield Town fortunes with attacking style?